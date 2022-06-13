Nigeria: Super Eagles Set to Soar Over São Tomé in Agadir

13 June 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Esosa Osa

After the opening day's slim 1-0 win over the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone last Thursday in Abuja, the Super Eagles are set to battle 'The Falcons and True Parrots' of São Tomé and Príncipe in the southern Moroccan city of Agadir on Monday, June 13.

The Nigerian delegation for the 2023 AFCON qualifying match landed in Morocco yesterday morning.

The Super Eagles are said to be in buoyant spirits following the victory over Leone Stars in Abuja.

Head Coach Jose Peseiro said at the Aeroport Agadir Almarissa that the encounter against 'The Falcons and True Parrots' will bring the best out of his team as they seek to go top of the Group A table.

"We want to be the team at the top of the table, so we must fight hard against the opponents. Every match, we must commit ourselves fully to winning it.

"As I said earlier in the week, Nigeria have huge pedigree and they also have both quality and quantity of players. It is important that we select the best all the time to win the big games."

Meanwhile, the three-time African champions will be without the services of defender and deputy skipper William Ekong and midfielder Innocent Bonke who have returned to their respective bases in England and France to attend to injuries copped during the international break.

Bonke was injured in the friendly game against Mexico in Dallas on 28th May, while Ekong suffered a groin strain in the 2-1 defeat of Sierra Leone in Abuja on Thursday.

