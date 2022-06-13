South Africa: Tenderstorm Hits Zondo Office Over Thomson Reuters Contract On Eve of State Capture Final Report

12 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

In the week he is to release the final edition of the State Capture Commission report, three top staff members of Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's office have seemingly made themselves overnight millionaires in a Thomson Reuters court management contract that has the hallmarks of many of the corrupt deals the Chief Justice has been investigating. Thomson Reuters has put the contract on hold.

Thomson Reuters has put on hold a contract with three senior staff members of the Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) who resigned on 31 May and started work on 1 June as shareholders of a multimillion contract with the international media and services conglomerate.

"We are looking into this matter with utmost seriousness and have launched a formal investigation to understand the facts. During this investigation, all work with the subcontractor ZA Square [the company owned by the three former state employees] has been put on hold," said Thomson Reuters spokesperson Dave Moran.

Thomson Reuters bought CourtLines, a cloud-based case management and court administration platform, in 2020. It has been successfully used in the UK and elsewhere to reduce court backlogs, digitise systems and allow online hearings. It was a boon for the judiciary in Gauteng,...

