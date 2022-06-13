Nigeria: Enekwechi Wins Shot Put Gold Medal As Nigeria Maintain Third Spot

13 June 2022
This Day (Lagos)

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi successfully defended his Shot Put title in a record breaking fashion as the curtains were drawn yesterday on the 22nd edition of the African Athletics Championship in Mauritius.

The 29-year-old threw 21.20m to erase the 21.08m championship record he set four years ago in Asaba, Delta state and has now become the first Nigerian to successfully defend a Shot Put title in the history of the championship.

Enekwechi's golden effort increased Nigeria's medals to five gold while high jumper Mike Edwards won a silver medal and the 4x400m men and women's relay teams got bronze to ensure an under strength Nigerian team finished third in the medal table for the third consecutive editions.

Meanwhile, Kenya ended top of the medals table for a second straight time as the African Athletics Championships came to a close in Mauritius on Sunday.

The Kenyans won their tenth gold medal, and 23rd in total, on Sunday to finish ahead of South Africa, who had one gold medal less but a superior 36 overall.

