Nigeria: Electricity Workers Rubbish Atiku's Power Sector Agenda As Self-Serving

13 June 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Lagos — Workers in the nation's power sector, weekend, rubbished the agenda of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate for the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, describing it as self-serving.

According to the workers, Atiku's power sector agenda is aimed at continuing the appropriation of national assets to cronies.

Acting under the aegis of National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, the workers said they were alerting Nigerians about the motive of the PDP candidate who they feared, seemed to want to finish what was left of Nigeria's common patrimony when he headed the National Council on Privatisation during the first term of President Olusegun Obasanjo's administration, with him as vice president.

In a statement, entitled "Three Point Agenda Dead on Arrival," General Secretary of NUEE, Joe Ajaero, contended that the three-point agenda released last Thursday by Atiku, targeting privatisation of refineries, rail sector, the Transmission Company of Nigeria TCN, and breaking monopoly of all other infrastructure operations, was self-serving and must be resisted by well meaning Nigerians.

The statement read in part: "It is with a deep sense of patriotism that we inform Nigerians about the present motive of the PDP presidential candidate, who seems to want to finish what is left of our common patrimony as a nation.

"Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was chairman of the National Council on Privatization, NCP, a government committee entrusted with the responsibility of managing the privatization programme initiated by the Olusegun Obasanjo administration to handle the disposal of public enterprises.

"Some persons have been alleged of literally buying almost every enterprise on offer through their cronies and fronts. Of the over 60 enterprises privatised when he became NCP chairman in 1999, how many of them are functioning optimally?

"From the Osogbo Steel rolling mill, which has become a glorified warehouse to the abysmal performances of the privatised Generation Companies (GenCos) and Distribution Companies, DisCos, over eight years after privatization.

"From 17 of the 18 ompanies sold in the power sector, none is yet to break even, while the Federal Government has pumped in about N2 trillion as subvention to these privately owned companies.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X