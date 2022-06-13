Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct 66 Persons in Sokoto, Abia, Ondo

Sokoto — Six-two persons were, weekend, reportedly abducted by gunmen in Sokoto and Abia states after attending weddings of their loved ones.

At least 50 persons were reportedly abducted by gunmen following an attack on vehicles along Sokoto-Gusau road.

Those abducted include telephone marketers at the popular Bebeji Plaza in Gusau, who were returning to Gusau after attending a wedding of their colleague in Sokoto State.

The incident was said to have happened on Tureta-Bakura road around 6 pm on Saturday.

The vehicles conveying the wedding guests were a Toyota coaster bus belonging to the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), a Gusau Local Government Secretariat staff vehicle and two other private vehicles.

Secretary of Union of Communication, Zamfara State, Ashiru Zurmi, while narrating the incident to newsmen in Gusau, yesterday, said one of the vehicles conveying the guests developed a fault at Tureta in Sokoto State and it was fixed by an automobile mechanic after about 40 minutes.

He said the bandits ambushed the vehicles after they repaired the faulty vehicle along the Tureta-Bakura road and over 50 persons were abducted.

Zurmi noted that more than 20 persons later managed to escape, while some of them sustained injuries.

He confirmed that 30 members are currently in captivity and the abductors have contacted the members of their union, confirming that they are with them.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said: "We have identified 30 members that are still in captivity, luckily today (Sunday) they used the phones of those captives (about five of our members) to call us; they only notified us that they are with them."

According to him, no ransom has been demanded yet by the bandits

Zurmi appealed to relevant authorities for urgent intervention and to ensure the safe return of the abductees.

Lawal Ja'o, a passenger who escaped from the assailants' raid, said the attack occurred around Dogon Awo, in Tureta LGA.

According to him, "we started hearing the sounds of gunshots before the first vehicle was hit," adding that over 50 people were whisked away.

"We kept hearing the voices and screams of our colleagues and friends but there was nothing we could do. After we heard the arrival of security men, we came out of the bush and identified ourselves."

Sanusi Abubakar, Police Public Relations Officer, in Sokoto, said the command was yet to receive information on the abductions.