Tanzania: IGP Sirro Demands Quality Services At Police Health Centres

THE Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro has said it is a shame for Police Force-owned health facilities to be blamed for poor services to citizens who are seeking health care.

IGP Sirro made the remarks in Dodoma recently, while opening a working session of the In-charge of Police Force Health Centres that aims at evaluating performance and identifying gaps along with discussing various challenges facing the facilities.

Mr Sirro said establishment of such health centres under the Police Force was influenced by the desire of the institution to offer high-quality health services to the police and the surrounding communities.

He insisted that the health facilities should be run in accordance with the rules and guidelines of the Police Force, so he does not expect to receive complaints from servicemen and women, and civilians who go to receive services.

"It is shame to find that we are getting complaints about lack of quality customer service at our hospitals, which must otherwise strictly observe the force's discipline." said IGP Sirro.

Sirro emphasized the use of the electronic system in raising funds for police health facilities as a way to control fraud and increase revenue.

The Head of the Regiment, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Hussein Yahaya said that there are currently 36 medical centres in the country.

He said that the centres have continued to provide a variety of medical services and that despite caring for the health of police officers and their families, they have also continued to provide health services to the public.

ACP Hussein noted that for the period of January to April 2021 the centres served at least 123,228 patients and 131,685 patients in the same period for 2022.

He also said that the Dodoma health centre is in the process of becoming a Police Force's referral hospital, and preparations have begun.