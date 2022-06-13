Tanzania: Quality Assurance Officers Tasked to Address Education Challenges

THE Minister for Education, Science, and Technology Prof Adolf Mkenda has called on the School's Quality Assurance Officers (SQAOs) to address challenges facing the education sector in their areas and find solutions.

He made the remarks in Dodoma recently, while opening a working session of heads and officers of SQA in Mainland Tanzania.

Prof Mkenda told the officers that quality education will be attained to match the needs of the country if the SQA become activists for change in their workplaces.

He said the quality controllers have a great role to play in managing the quality of education provided in the country. He urged them to continue increasing their performance as they are the eye of education sector in the country.

He called on the officials to ensure that they work diligently to bring about change in education in the country.

Prof Mkenda told SQA to ensure that the moral and discipline of students are given priority in order to create a better generation now and in the future.

Prof Mkenda emphasised the importance of proper upbringing in schools.

"We see on the internet that bad things are happening and we would not like to ignore them, in collaboration with Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups Dr Dorothy Gwajima, we will come up with strategies to contain this challenge," said Prof Mkenda.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary of the docket, Prof James Mdoe commended the officials for participating and providing their opinions on the ongoing policy and curriculum change process in the country.

"This exercise is very important, so quality controllers should be fully involved in the exercise as it will not be meaningful if you do not participate," said Prof Mdoe.

For his part, the Director of SQAOs Ms Euphrasia Buchume said that so far, they have achieved the objectives of the existence of the cadre (quality control department).

She said that the department efficiently ensures the provision of education at the primary, secondary, special, and adult education offered in line with available policies, laws, regulations and guidelines approved by the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology.