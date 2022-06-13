Tanzania: Taa Told to Attract More Airlines to Mpanda

DEPUTY Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works and Transport, Mr Ally Possi has challenged Tanzania Aviation Authority (TAA) to come up with strategic plans that will attract other airlines to use Mpanda Airport terminal in Katavi Region economically.

The Deputy PS threw the challenge recently after visiting the terminal in Mpanda municipality in Katavi during his official working tour.

"TAA should set friendly environment strategically to woo other airlines to use the terminal economically," noted the Deputy PS.

Mr Possi remarks came barely a month after the Air Tanzania Company Ltd (ATCL) increased flights from Dar es Salaam to Mpanda via Tabora to four from three per week on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with a single drop at Tabora. The airline operates a Bombardier Dash - 8 that has 79 seats.

The national flag carrier decided to increase the number of flights per week following a rising demand from passengers in Katavi region.

On his welcome remarks Mpanda Airport Manager, Mr Jeff Shantiwa briefed Mr Possi that the number of passengers has increased from 7,931 in 2019 to 11,034 in 2021.

"The demand is pushed up by traders from within and neigbhouring countries mostly from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia who are travelling frequently," He noted.

The Mpanda Airport terminal serves as a gateway to the western and southern highlands regions and substantial catalysing the economic growth in the precinct.

Equally, Katavi has numerous tourist attractions include River Mapacha (Twins)- since those who drink its water gave birth to twins ,white giraffes spotted in Katavi National Park also there are natural forests and water falls.