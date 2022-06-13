Tanzania: Seeds Database in Offing

THE government is preparing a very comprehensive database on registering seeds to tame proliferation of substandard seeds that have filled the market, according to the Deputy Permanent Secretary in Ministry of Agriculture, Gerald Mweli.

Mr Mweli, who was winding up a Seed Conference at the World Vegetable Centre here midweek said the presence of fake seeds was compromising the growth of the country's agriculture sector.

"We are determined to address the mushrooming of substandard seeds. However, I urge you to bring to us the right solutions in addressing this critical challenge," the Deputy PS told participants gathered at the conference.

Mr Mweli said it was sad to note that unscrupulous dealers were selling to unsuspecting farmers seeds that promise high yields but fail to germinate at all.

"Counterfeit seeds are packaged in packets resembling genuine seeds making it difficult for consumers to distinguish them from genuinely certified seeds."

Mr Mweli further disclosed that the government had allocated 300bn/- for irrigation, enhancing research and development and addressing all shortcomings facing the sector.

Netherlands Ambassador to Tanzania, Wiebe de Boer, said that quality seeds remain a priority not just to Tanzania but the whole world at large.

"We have top quality producers of quality seeds from The Netherlands and we are keen to share seed expertise with Tanzania mindful that the world's future depends on quality seeds," said the envoy.

The diplomat underscored the importance of governments, knowledge institutions and the private sector on working together in the agriculture sector and seed sector, encouraging the government to implement quick reforms in the agricultural sector.

Responding to panelists queries earlier on during the plenary sessions, Tanzania Official Seed Certification Institute (TOSCI) Director General, Patrick Ngwediagi made it clear that the law prohibits production, sale and supply of counterfeit seeds.

He urged those with information on the manufacture and sale of substandard seeds to report to TOSCI inspectors, noting that the institute's inspectors conduct routine spot checks on the fake seeds.

"Those found culpable, get arrested and are normally taken to court," he added.