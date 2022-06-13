Tanzania: Lack of Documentation Irks Uhuru Torch Race Leader

UHURU torch race leader Sahili Geraruma has rejected six projects in Kilimanjaro Region, citing flaws in project documentation.

Mr Geraruma faulted the process of documenting the projects, raising his suspicion in their implementation.

"The lack of appropriate documentations of these projects raises eyebrows and leaves out much to be desired," explained the Uhuru torch race leader here recently.

Mr Geraruma argued that the projects fell short of value for money. He added he would not stand seeing public resources being wasted.

He challenged those responsible with overseeing the execution of projects to ensure that they live up to their expectations.

"If you are managing the projects you are therefore responsible to ensure that they are indeed implemented as expected," he challenged.

The Uhuru torch race leader said it was sad to note that some individuals charged with overseeing the projects were actually shunning away from their responsibilities.

He further maintained that all projects which meet their required thresholds will not get his endorsement.

The six projects which have been turned away by the Uhuru torch race leader include one in Same district, two in Mwanga.