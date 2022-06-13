Nigeria: Suspected Herdsmen Kill 15, Raze Houses in Benue

About 15 persons were feared dead, yesterday, and many others missing after suspected armed herdsmen attacked Igama village in Edumoga Ehaje community, Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State.

It was gathered that the invaders, who stormed the community, Sen. Abba Moro's home town, in their numbers at about 7 am, also razed and pulled down all the houses in the besieged community.

According to the source, "They invaded Igama this morning (Sunday) when the people were preparing to attend church services. They came well armed and anyone they caught up with was killed.

"Though we cannot precisely say the number of persons killed because corpses are still being recovered and from the information we have, 15 people may have been killed and several others are still missing. Nine corpses have so far been recovered but the search for more of the corpses is ongoing,"

We've recovered 9 corpses --Council chair

Contacted, Chairman of the council, Mrs Amina Audu, who confirmed the incident, lamented that the attack was unprovoked.

Audu, who said she was at the Divisional Police Office at Okpoga, the local government headquarters, to receive the recovered corpses of those killed, said a total of nine corpses had been moved to the mortuary while the search for more was ongoing and would continue into the night as many were still missing and unaccounted for.

Audu, who decried the attack, said the armed herders stormed the community in their hundreds.

She said: "I am at the Okpoga Police Station as I speak with you and I can confirm that we have received nine corpses that have been moved to the mortuary but the number could be far more than that because we learned they chased the people into the bushes and killed them there.

"The armed herders invaded the community about 7 am today (yesterday). The people ran for their lives and anyone they caught was killed.

"Besides, they also pulled down all the houses in Igama community.

"Affected women and children have also been taken to Ojapo, the ward headquarters for safety and I am heading there to ensure that they are in good condition."

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Catharine Anene, who confirmed the development said: "I am yet to receive details from officers, who went to the scene."