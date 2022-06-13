Tanzania: Oil Firm's Boss Scoops Top Business Award

LAKE Oil Group of Companies' Chief Executive Officer, Mr Ally Awadh from Tanzania has won the young African Business Leader Award (ABLA) of the year 2022.

Mr Awadh will be presented with an award and formally decorated with the instruments of the honour at the 7th Africa Summit - London 2022, which is scheduled to be staged at the House of Lords of the United Kingdom, on July 4th, 2022, with the theme- Rethinking African Trade & Partnership Possibilities.

The award recognises a young African business leader, 40 years of age or below, whose outstanding business successes and verifiable business journey have made them role models and inspirational success stories in the marketplace.

Lake Oil has provided many jobs for Tanzanians and people in various African countries, where he invested including Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Burundi, Rwanda, Mozambique, Uganda, Kenya, Sudan, Ethiopia and other countries outside Africa are Canada, the United Arab Emirates.

Apart from the oil trade, Lake Group has been producing automotive lubricants and concrete segments and the award has given Tanzania a great reputation and motivates other young business leaders in Tanzania to learn from him.

The ABLA is a prestigious recognition event to reward exceptional corporate practices and outstanding achievers in Africa's business landscape and its private sector.