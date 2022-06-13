South Africa: SAPS Offers R200 000 Cash Reward for Information On Namhla's Murderer

press release

Zwelitsha — The SAPS in the Eastern Cape is appealing for assistance from the public and is offering a cash reward to the amount of R200 000-00 for information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect involved in the murder of Namhla Mtwa who was found murdered at her home in the evening of 21 April 2022 in Mthatha.

The 35-year-old deceased was allegedly shot and murdered inside her car by an unidentified suspect while she was arriving in her Sidwadwa based home. She sustained gunshot wounds in her upper body and was declared dead at the scene.

Intensive and sensitive investigation is currently underway in order to track, trace and arrest the culprit. The cash reward is therefore offered as part of the ongoing investigation process and to any individual who can provide information that will lead to the arrest, successful prosecution and subsequent conviction of the suspect responsible for the murder of the late Namhla Mtwa.

Anyone who can assist in the investigation by sharing information that will lead to positive identification and arrest of the suspect, is requested to please contact the lead investigating officer Brigadier Venetia Masingi, at 082 040 6751 or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111. All the information supplied will be treated with strictest confidentiality.

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Eastern Cape