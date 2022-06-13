Eritrea: Financial Contribution in Support of Families of Martyrs

11 June 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Nationals in South Sudan, the US and Germany extended 27 thousand 780 Dollars, over 4 thousand Euros as well as over 57 thousand Nakfa in support of families of martyrs.

According to report from the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, nationals in South Sudan contributed 14 thousand 380 Dollars, seven nationals residing in Michigan, the US, 13 thousand 400 Dollars, ten nationals in Manheim, Germany, 4 thousand 200 Euros, and Eritrean community in Manheim and its environs contributed 57 thousand 650 Nakfa.

In the same vein, staff members of Dubarwa sob-zone administration extended material support worth 50 thousand Nakfa to members of Defense Forces in their area.

