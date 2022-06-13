Somalia: Al-Shabaab Operative Detained in SNA Operation

12 June 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Special trained Somali forces known as (Danab) detained a militant named Yahye who was a leader of Al-Shabab in making bombs in Aliyow Barow in the Lower Shabelle region.

The Al-Shabaab member was arrested after Danab conducted a planned operation in Baley region which is approximately 6 km from Aliyow Barow in the Lower Shabelle region.

The aim of the operation was planned to chase the Al-Shabab fighters, SNA said.

The Somali troops with the support of AU forces have regained control of small villages in southern Somalia in the past few months.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X