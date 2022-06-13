Somalia: Al-Shabaab Operative Detained in SNA Operation

The Special trained Somali forces known as (Danab) detained a militant named Yahye who was a leader of Al-Shabab in making bombs in Aliyow Barow in the Lower Shabelle region.

The Al-Shabaab member was arrested after Danab conducted a planned operation in Baley region which is approximately 6 km from Aliyow Barow in the Lower Shabelle region.

The aim of the operation was planned to chase the Al-Shabab fighters, SNA said.

The Somali troops with the support of AU forces have regained control of small villages in southern Somalia in the past few months.