Somalia: President Meets With Business Community in Kenya

12 June 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has on Saturday received at his office the leaders of the Somali business community in Kenya.

During the meeting, Mohamud urged them to play an important role in contributing to the ongoing emergency response to the drought-affected people in the country.

The president called on Somali businessmen in Kenya to turn their eyes to investment in the country after he recently announced a national job creation program in Mogadishu.

The businessmen who arrived in Mogadishu to attend the inauguration of the 10th President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud congratulated him on his election and pledged to play a positive role in the country's drought relief efforts.

