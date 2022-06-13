Liberia: Pres. Weah Orders MoH to Transport, Care for Conjoined Twins

12 June 2022
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has instructed Health Minister, Dr. Wilhemina Jallah to immediately facilitate the transport to Monrovia of the conjoined twins given birth to at the Tellewoyan Hospital in Voinjama, Lofa County.

The babies are reported to have been born on Saturday, June 11, 2022, physically connected. President Weah wants the Minister of Health and her team to examine them and determine what needs to be done to ensure they and their mother receive the best medical attention possible.

Babies born joined together is a rare medical phenomenon and has therefore become of particular interest to the International medical community.

On Sunday, June 12, 2022, the Liberian Chief Executive inveterate the Government of Liberia's commitment to working with all stakeholders, local and international, in catering to the welfare of newborn infants.

