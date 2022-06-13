Namibia: Law Society President Resigns Over Alleged Lack of Council Support

LAW Society of Namibia (LSN) president Heinrich Jansen van Vuuren resigned due to an alleged lack of support from the administration.

In his resignation letter dated 9 June, Van Vuuren said the majority of his attempts to transform operations at the LSN were met with disdain and a lack of willingness by management to adhere to his operating standards and procedures.

"Insofar as there is no strategy to implement and no support from management and council to adhere to basic principles, my hands are tied and there is no role for me to play. Merely acting as a figurehead is of no interest to me, nor have I any interest in the politics at play," he said.

Van Vuuren was appointed in December 2021 to serve as president for the 2022/2023 period.

He said he outlined a strategy at the commencement of his tenure, which was unwillingly accepted by some members of the council.

As president and portfolio councillor, Van Vuuren said he was tasked with staff and human resources, payments, finances, budgeting, auditing and compliance, as well as physically attending to the offices of the LSN on a weekly basis.

He was also tasked with reinstating proper business systems, lines of reporting, performance management mechanisms, tasks and assignment tracking and minute taking, as well as providing support for the engagement between the director and the acting director.

However, Van Vuuren said he was informed by the council that it was beyond his mandate as president to set in place standards and procedures for LSN staff.

"Politicking had reared its ugly head and interest to prepare for, attend and fully engage in meetings had waned, except for a few councillors who remained diligent. The consequences of councillors not attending meetings, or not engaging in debate at meetings and then subsequently wanting to revisit prior decisions as a result, need no explanation. It is a recipe for uncertainty and chaos," Van Vuuren said.

Van Vuuren said following a further bout of conflict, he placed an agenda for a 20 May 2022 meeting, which included the adoption of a code of conduct, and strict attendance at council meetings.

These suggestions were not supported by the council, Van Vuuren said.

"I only wish to ensure that the Law Society is well funded, well-staffed and equipped with the necessary capacity to perform its mandate. Unfortunately, it has transpired that this is not the shared vision," he said.

The Namibian is awaiting a response to emailed questions from the LSN.