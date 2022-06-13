Kenya: "Get Vaccinated Please, Covid-19 Still a Threat" CS Mutahi Kagwe Reminds Kenyans

"If we continue to treat this disease normally, it will treat us abnormally" was one of the key messages and reminders to Kenyans by Health Cabinet Secretary Hon. Mutahi Kagwe on Monday 6th June 2022. This coming at a time when the Ministry is witnessing a surge in Covid cases in Kenya, in the last couple of months.

The Health Cs was speaking in Nairobi during the launch of a sustainability report for Bio Foods Products limited where he made the passionate appeal to Kenyans not to let their guard down and to continue practicing good personal hygiene. In his speech, he also urged food processing companies operating in the country to observe the highest standards of production to ensure better health and well-being of the population. He said the ministry of health is making a deliberate shift towards the promotion of family health at the core of which is the promotion of clean environments.

Bio Food Products Ltd, a leading milk and yoghurt agroprocessing company in the region, hosted a delightful dinner reception at Hemingways Karen to launch their Bio Sustainability Report, on a day to celebrate World Food Safety Day and the milestones that Bio Foods has achieved in the field of health and sustainability.

Among the invited guests were Mr. Andrew Nganga Kamau, CBS, Principal Secretary State Department of Petroleum, Mr. Kiprono Kittony, Chairman of the Nairobi Securities Exchange, Joachim Westerveld, Executive Chairman Bio Food Products Ltd, Sarah Boit, Kenya Diary Board Director, James Mworia, Centum CEO, Tom Jansen, Managing Director, Bio Food Products Ltd among others.

Hon Kagwe said the ministry of health is making a deliberate shift towards the promotion of family health at the core of which is the promotion of clean environments. "We must as a country ensure we do not use any banned substances or any other with potential to cause harm in the production chain, that is in the farm whether as pesticides, or fertilizers or during processing as additives or preservatives." Said Kagwe.

Globally, an estimated 600 million, almost 1 in 10 people, fall ill after eating contaminated food each year, resulting in 420,000 deaths and the loss of 33 million healthy life years. In Kenya, over 70% of all episodes of diarrhoea are attributed to ingestion of contaminated food and water.