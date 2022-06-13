Ghana: Best Performing MMDAs to Receive Funding From Millennium Excellence Foundation

Dr Grace Amey-Obeng (Left) and Dr Kodjo Mensah-Abrampa signing for their respective organisations

The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Millennium Excellence Foundation (MEF) to reward the best performing Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembly (MMDAs).

The yearly award, which seeks to recognize and celebrate the contributions of the best performing MMDAs on the District League Table (DLT) is dubbed National District Awards (NDA).

The maiden award is slated for November 2022 and is in line with the mandate of the NDPC to develop strategies to speed up development at the district level through the use of local resources and expertise.

In an interaction with the press after the signing ceremony in Accra, the Chairperson of the Board of Governors of MEF, Dr Grace Amey-Obeng, said the criteria for this year's award would be based on MMDAs effort at achieving Goal six of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - Ensure Availability and Sustainable Management of Water and Sanitation for all.

She said in the subsequent years, the criteria would be extended to the districts' achievements in the other SDGs.

She disclosed that the best performing MMDA would be funded by the MEF to undertake specific priority areas in SDGs.

On his part, the Director-General of NDPC, Dr Kodjo Mensah-Abrampa, said the award would push the MMDAs to come out with innovative ideas to develop the local areas.

"The Award would make the efforts and innovative ideas of the districts visible. It will also throw light on the districts for us to know the great works some of them are doing," he added.

Dr Kodjo Mensah-Abrampa and Dr Amey-Obeng signed on behalf of their organizations.