Tanzania: EABC Commends Dar On Treasury Bills, Bonds

12 June 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Arusha

THE East African Business Council (EABC) has lavished praise on President Samia Suluhu Hassan for allowing East Africans to invest in treasury bills and bonds security markets.

The apex body of the private sector in the region said in a statement that it appreciated such a bold and visionary move by Tanzania's government, through the central bank on issuing the new Foreign Exchange Regulations 2022 under the Foreign Exchange Act Cap 271, which will attract and boost cross-border investments needed to generate capital and build the economy in Tanzania and the East African region at large.

According to EABC, the regulations permit residents of the East African Community (EAC) and Southern African Development Community (SADC), to invest in Treasury bills and bonds.

The regulations also permit a person residing in Tanzania to invest in the prescribed territory.

The EAC Monetary Union Protocol signed on November 30, 2013 provides for cooperation in monetary and fiscal matters to establish monetary stability and facilitate economic integration.

"The East African Business Council is dedicated to partnering with the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania to promote the free movement of capital and payments, as prescribed in the EAC Common Market Protocol (2010)," read part of the statement.

Treasury bills are short-term government securities, which are issued at discount and mature in less than a year. Treasury bills are used as a primary instrument for raising funds to meet temporary budget deficit and regulate money supply while treasury bonds are long-term debt instruments with a maturity period of more than one year and pay interest on semiannual basis. Treasury bonds issued by the Bank of Tanzania are in six maturities: 2, 5, 7, 10, 15 and 20 years. They are issued at fixed interest rate (coupon).

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X