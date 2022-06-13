Tanzania: Tigo Expands Services to Masasi

12 June 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Masasi

TIGO Tanzania has opened a new shop outlet in Masasi town in Mtwara Region to bring closer telecommunication services to the customers in Masasi District.

Speaking during the launch, Tigo's Coast Zone Director and Acting Chief Sales Officer, Uthman Madati said the launch of the new shop was in line with Tigo's strategy to improve service delivery while fulfilling its promise of providing customers with more convenient access to products and services in Masasi.

"Our pledge to customers is to offer them personalized services at a one- stop shop for all their needs. Our plan is to offer integrated solutions as part of our strategy to drive digital inclusion in this region," explained Madati.

The Masasi District Commissioner Claudia Kitta commended Tigo for their determination in investing its resources to ensure customers receive best services.

