Tanzania: Prof Mdoe Underlines Role of Vocational Colleges in Optimising Technologies

12 June 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

DEPUTY Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Prof James Mdoe has underscored the role of vocational colleges in helping the nation benefit from the use of various technologies.

Prof Mdoe cited the Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology (DIT) as among key colleges for training the youth to acquire high technological skills for the development of the country.

He made statement recently after visiting the DIT pavilion at the ongoing exhibitions of Vocational Education and Skills Training held here in Dodoma.

The exhibitions have been organised by the National Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (NACTVET).

"If you come to the exhibitions you will really understand the role of these colleges in producing skilled youth, not just graduates. Students who join these colleges graduate with good skills that enable them to come up with various innovations," Prof Mdoe stated.

He said, for instance, if people visited the DIT pavilion they would see various innovations made by the youth trained by the institute.

The exhibitions, which were officially opened over the weekend, are set to be closed today.

On Friday last week, National Assembly Speaker Dr Tulia Ackson announced that the Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Adolf Mkenda, invited Members of the Parliament to visit the exhibitions to learn how the ministry works in improving vocational skills in the country.

