Africa: Tunisia Reach Kirin Cup Final, Ghana Hammered 4-1 By Japan

World Cup-bound Tunisia will face Japan in the final of the Kirin Super Cup in Osaka on Tuesday after defeating Chile 2-0 in the opening match of the tournament on Friday.

The Carthage Eagles will play the host nation of the invitational tournament after the Blue Samurai swept 4-1 past Ghana in Friday's other match.

The result paved the way for the North Africans to face Japan in the final of the four-nation tournament designed as part of their build-up to the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana will play Chile on Tuesday as the losers in the opening match of the tournament will fight for the bronze medal of the tournament put together by the Japanese federation.

Tunisia demonstrated why they should be in the final when they outclassed Chile with goals from defender Ali Abdi and midfielder Issam Jebali.

Abdi, who plays for French side Caen, gave the Carthage Eagles the lead just before half-time before Jebali sealed the victory in the 89th minute.

Goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen saved a penalty late in the game to ensure that Tunisia plays in Tuesday's final against Japan.

The Blue Samurai were at their sharpest when they defeated the Black Stars in Friday's other game as the four-time African champions presented a depleted squad.

Ghana coach Otto Addo travelled with just 18 players for the tournament two matches after several players withdrew from the tournament for various reasons.

But the Black Stars still had captain Andre Ayew and talented Mohammed Kudus as well as other experienced players Mubarak Wakaso and Daniel Amartey in their team.

The home side dominated the early exchanges and took the lead through Miki Yamane but Jordan Ayew responded in the 44th minute with a powerful strike.

There was enough time for Kaoru Mitoma to curl in from the edge of the box for Japan to regain their lead just before the break.

Further goals from Kubo and Daizen Maeda after the break sealed the fate of the Black Stars who are preparing for their fourth appearance at the global showpiece.

Tunisia will be making their sixth appearance at the World Cup and will face former winner France and Denmark as well as a yet-to-be-known opponent.

Ghana qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the fourth time last month and was drawn in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.