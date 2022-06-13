Kenyans to Get Sh100,000 Reward in Naming of Parliamentary Multi-Storey Office Block

13 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Maureen Irungu

Nairobi — The Parliamentary Service Commission is seeking to award Kenyans Sh100,000 to propose a name for a new multi-storey office block.

The Commission in a statement invited interested Kenyans to participate in a competition where the winner will be awarded the money.

"The commission would like to invite interested citizens to participate in a naming competition to find and appropriate name for the new multi-storey office block. The name must be catchy, reflect the values of the institution of parliament and its stature," it stated.

