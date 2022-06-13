Tanzania: Association Pleads With Govt to Identify Types of Disabilities

TANZANIA Association for the Mentally Handicapped (TAMH) has called upon the government to ensure that the forthcoming National Population and Housing Census helps to identify people with different types of disabilities, so that they can be supported basing on their needs.

The call was made in Dar es Salaam on Thursday by TAMH Chairman, Mr Hamisi Pazi during a seminar organised by the Living Foundation of Tanzania (LIFOT) to build capacity to journalists on how they can report news related to people with mental disorders.

Mr Pazi said when people with different types of disabilities are identified it will help the government to make plans and allocate budget for the groups basing on their specific needs.

He added that the exercise will also help to beef- up the fight against violence against children with mental disabilities in the society.

Recently the government said it has invested over 5.9bn/- to create a friendly teaching and learning environment for children with special needs in both primary, secondary and colleges countrywide.

"We call upon the government to ensure that the population census is successful so that it can be easier to identify the group and challenge those who hide children with disabilities," TAMH Chairman said.

One of the parents with a child with mental disability Lucose Muhombolage said that once a woman gives birth to a child with mental disability is being discriminated and sometime divorced.

Meanwhile, former United Nations Children's Fund Regional Director, Mr Nils Kastberg has asked media practitioners to report stories on children with various health issues such as autism, down-syndrome and cerebral palsy because they have great role to change people's attitude towards the disabilities.

"We need media to help change people's attitude towards disabilities and this will help those parents who hide them...we need to make sure no one is left behind as the theme of the agenda of sustainable development goals by 2030 states", Former UNICEF regional director said

Moreover, Mr Kastberg highlighted some of the areas in which discrimination starts among the children with mental health disabilities (problem) including family, schools and institutions.

In fighting against such discrimination Mr Nils advised the society to start working at the family level by ensuring the children with such condition are given a chance to perform daily physical activities, stimulate their brain by talking to them.