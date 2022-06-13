Tanzania: Journalists Urged to Join Forces in Defending for Their Rights

MEDIA practitioners have been urged to join the Journalists Workers Union of Tanzania (JOWUTA) for defending and promoting their professional welfare.

Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights gives right to freedom of association and collective bargaining laid down in Conventions 87 and 98 of the International Labour Organisation and Article 20 (2) of the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania.

JOWUTA General Secretary, Mr Selemani Msuya made the call during a two-day gender equity and safety workshop to female journalists organised by the trade union in Dar es Salaam.

Mr Msuya said that both national and international laws provide for protection and promotion of labour rights and interests of journalists and media workers.

"JOWUTA is the only rightful place where journalists and other media practitioners in the country can act in unity and solidarity to defend and promote their professional interests," said Mr Msuya.

According to him, for a long time journalists in the country have been operating without proper contracts, lack of payments, health insurance and pensions.

He said the situation has placed journalists and families in difficult situations in sustaining their day to day lives.

"The time has come for journalists to take necessary steps to salvage the interest of the profession and welfare of the people operating in the cadre... it has been a custom for journalists to defend the rights of others while forgetting their own problems. This should come to an end," stated the General Secretary.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that more than 60 per cent of journalists have no contracts and the remaining either have proper contracts or work as correspondents or retainers.

"The Employment and Labour Relations Act of 2004 states that if you have worked for 6 months you should receive a one-year or permanent contract," he noted, adding that JOWUTA is going to firmly advocate for the issue so that it is sorted out as it has been done in other cadres.

He, however, commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan for paving the way by fostering good relations with journalists, including raising minimum wage by 23.3 per cent for public servants and the same will be reflected in the private sector later.

The training facilitator, Ms Saphia Ngalapi, stressed on gender equality as well as gender equity on socio-economic issues to all media to pursue and provide information for sustainable development in the society.

She added that female journalists need to be aware of their values and have a work plan that will help to boost efficiency.

"It is very important for female journalists to know their value and have a good work plan that will simplify their work," said Ms Ngalapi.

On the other hand, co-trainer of JOWUTA, Maureen Odunga said that JOWUTA aims to unite all journalists so as to have an association that will protect their interests while ensuring better working conditions.