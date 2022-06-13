Tanzania: Govt Warns Loliondo Crisis Instigators

ARUSHA Regional Commissioner, John Mongella has warned instigators who fuel violence with the aim of tampering with the government's ongoing exercise of mounting beckons within the 1,500 square kilometres in the Loliondo Game Controlled Area (LGCA).

This comes after a group of goons attacked and killed a police officer who was manning the exercise on Friday afternoon.

Mr Mongella maintained that the government will not be cowed with such ploys, saying that the state remains committed to the cause.

"It is sad that we lost an officer in the line of duty, however that will not deter our plans in restoring the 1,500 square kilometres piece of land," asserted Mr Mongella while fielding questions from journalists.

Likewise, the regional commissioner took issue with photos and illustrations which have since gone viral on the alleged crisis in Loliondo.

Mr Mongella deemed the images as outdated and bent on compromising the ongoing exercise.

"It has come to my attention that some of the photos had been taken five years ago... we will not bow down to such dirty tricks," he said.

The graphic photographs in question depict some men and women from pastoral communities with gaping injuries.

"Nobody has been killed in the exercise as it is widely claimed" he assured.

The Loliondo Game Controlled Area covers 4,000 square kilometers, of which 2,500, has been allocated for human related activities.

The area serves as an integral part of the Great Migration route through the Greater Serengeti ecosystem.

Loliondo division is home to over 70,000 residents, holding an estimated 784,000 herd of livestock reportedly within the 116 square kilometres of land.

The area's human population increases gradually from south to north, with the highest densities found around Wasso, the town of Loliondo and the area near the Kenyan border.

In the south the human population mainly comprises nomadic Maasai, who inhabit the area at a low density.

On Friday Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa allayed fears following a misleading video clip on social media showing forceful eviction of Loliondo villagers, issuing stern warning against the perpetrators.

"The government is watchful. We will not bear with them. Citizens should be calm because they will not be forcibly evicted," the premier stated in the Parliament on Saturday.

His tough statement came in the House after National Assembly Speaker Dr Tulia Ackson sought the government's stance on the circulated video clip which had created tension among citizens.

In his clarification, Prime Minister Majaliwa trashed the clip, calling it 'misleading' and was spread by people who wished the nation ill.