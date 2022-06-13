Gambia: 75 Youth Trained On Entrepreneurship, Performing Art Skills

In an effort to build capacity in the area of dancing, singing, modeling and script writing, Flex Fusion Entertainment in collaboration with The Gambia Union of Theater (GAMUT) has certified 75 youth after completing a week-long training on entrepreneurship and performing art skills at a ceremony held last Friday at Alliance Francise.

The activity funded by the French Institute through Alliance Francise was to build the capacity of those in the artistic sector.

Partners that contributed in the implementation process included the National Enterprise Development Initiative (NEDI) and The Gambia Union of Theatre.

Ndey Fatou Jabang, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder of Flex Fusion Entertainment Academy who doubles as the President of the Dancers Association of The Gambia said beneficiaries had amusing talents but could not monetize it, adding that they have trained them to be able to venture into business and create jobs for other people.

Ms Jabang explained that the training targeted young people in the creative space, mostly in music, Dance Theater, modeling and script writing, between the ages of 18 to 35.

Melton Kamanda, President of the Theater Association who doubles as Vice President of GAMUT encouraged young Gambian artistes to be involved in activities of the association.

He thanked NEDI and all those who supported the project to become a success. He also called on Gambians to support their artists.

Abass Bah, director general of the National Enterprise Development Initiative (NEDI) highlighted the importance of such training for young people, adding that youth of the country are talented and when supported will contribute greatly towards the development of the country.