The Gambia CHAN team on Tuesday slipped to Hawks FC 1-0 in a friendly match played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field ahead of their 2023 CHAN qualifiers against Guinea Bissau next month.

Striker Sankung Sillah was on target for Hawks FC in the match.

The home based-Scorpions are currently preparing themselves set for their CHAN qualifiers match against the Guineans.