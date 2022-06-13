Gambia: Sports Minister Calls On Youth to Participate in NAC Categories

10 June 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Isatou Ceesay-Bah And Lobbeh Jallow

Bakary Y. Badjie, the minister of Youth and Sports has called on Gambian youth to participate in the National Awards Categories.

He made the statement on Wednesday ahead of its planned Silver and Bronze Award ceremony to be held on Saturday at the Brikama Area Council Conference Hall.

Hon. Badjie said that the international award creates opportunities for youth to develop their character, discover their purpose and determine brighter future, thus contributing to national development.

He added that the awards are centered on bronze, silver and gold, noting that one has to go through skills training service, physical recreation, adventurous journey and community outreach to be considered for the award.

He highlighted that The Gambia has one of the best participation rate in Africa.

The awards, he went on is an achievement programme where young people from the ages of 15 to 25 would showcase life skills talents to become good and responsible leaders in the future.

He revealed that the same award will be held in North Bank Region on 23rd June and in Kanifing Municipal Council on 3rd July 2022.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X