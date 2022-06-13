Gambia: Sports Minister Calls On Youth to Participate in NAC Categories

Bakary Y. Badjie, the minister of Youth and Sports has called on Gambian youth to participate in the National Awards Categories.

He made the statement on Wednesday ahead of its planned Silver and Bronze Award ceremony to be held on Saturday at the Brikama Area Council Conference Hall.

Hon. Badjie said that the international award creates opportunities for youth to develop their character, discover their purpose and determine brighter future, thus contributing to national development.

He added that the awards are centered on bronze, silver and gold, noting that one has to go through skills training service, physical recreation, adventurous journey and community outreach to be considered for the award.

He highlighted that The Gambia has one of the best participation rate in Africa.

The awards, he went on is an achievement programme where young people from the ages of 15 to 25 would showcase life skills talents to become good and responsible leaders in the future.

He revealed that the same award will be held in North Bank Region on 23rd June and in Kanifing Municipal Council on 3rd July 2022.