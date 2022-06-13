Gambia's Finest Reggae, Dancehall Artist Wraps up Guinea Tour

10 June 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Makutu Manneh

Gambian's finest reggae and dancehall artist, A2 has wrapped up his tour in Guinea. A2 AKA Di Fulani King is one of the fast-rising Gambian stars on the path to stardom. He has been on tour since the second week of May. He held his final show in the capital of Guinea on 4th June 2022.

Born Ebrima Jallow but musically A2, he made his debut appearance on the country's dancehall scene a couple of years ago have since showed no sign of slowing down.

Di Fulani King whose hit song "Ta Tewto" features Guinean Artist Tati Tati just earned 2 million views on YouTube and is still trending since its release. A2 is working on his second studio project which he will release later this year.

The star is also working on new music to give his fans when he returns from his tour.

A2 and his team are doing all they can to put Gambian music on the global map.

Since A2 Di Fulani King sealed a deal with a Copenhagen-based music label owned by Gambians, he has really showed people his worth.

