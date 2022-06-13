Gambia in 1st Beach Volleyball World Championship

10 June 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Muhammed L. Saidykhan

The Gambia's triumph in African Beach Volleyball in recent years emphasises the importance of perseverance, patience, humility, and trust in local coaches.

Since the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championship debuted in 1997, this will be the first time, The Gambia, a West African country of about 2.2 million inhabitants will have a taste at the tournament.

The Gambia men beach volleyball team left the shores on Wednesday for Rome for the global championship. The team will face a reality check in Pool A against host Italy, Argentina and faces another world champions in Brazil.

Whatever might happen in Rome, The Gambia beach volleyball team will be remembered as the first team sport to be featured in a world championship. The team duo of Jawo\Jarra will be inducted into the volleyball hall of fame.

