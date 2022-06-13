Zimbabwe: President Hails Church

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has hailed the church as a key component of nation building, calling on the people to value the word of God in fostering unity for economic development.

Speaking at the African Apostolic Church (AAC) Ndarikure Tabernacle in Chirumhanzu in Midlands on Saturday, the President emphasised the Second Republic's mantra of a nation being built by its owners, saying if a nation unites, making its development step by step there was no room for failure.

At least 30 000 congregants gathered for their holy communion.

The President quoted four Bible scriptures during his address as he emphasised the important role the church is expected to play in the development or the nation.

Some of the verses quoted by the President were Mark 16 verse 15, Jeremiah 29 verse 12, Nehemiah 2 verse 20 and Psalms 133 verse 1.

He said no nation could develop when there is fighting and disorder, emphasising the need for unity and peace to prevail in the country for development to take place.

"Jeremiah 29 verse 11 tells us that a nation is built by its owners and that building will never take place when there is fighting, we must unite knowing that the Lord did not avail a nation for us to suffer, he is a God who has prepared only nice things for us.

"As a church we must teach the values of unity.

Let us not go to other countries and be cry babies, we will be turning ourselves into a laughing stock.

What we forget is that for a nation to be developed there is a need for its people, of which we are there, land is also required, which we have and also God who we all know is there for us," said the President.

He said even when the biblical Jerusalem was built it was done brick upon brick hence the direction the Second Republic was taking of developing the nation one step at a time.

The President commended the AAC for the role it was playing in preserving the nation's cultural values saying this was a key attribute in the development of any nation.

"This church is known when it started.

It is a church that maintains its values and that of the nation.

Yes, the Bible says leaders are chosen by God but if you are chosen by God and you don't know and don't have God inside you, therefore you are not a leader.

As a nation I advise you to teach your congregants to have a good culture, a culture of understanding and unity.

We have to develop our nation, build dams, build clinics, eat and be satisfied," said the President.

President Mnangagwa further called on the church to lead in guiding the youth, ensuring that they know the values of the nation and not be easily led astray.

"The church is expected to preach and also to teach the boys and girls who will be the future leaders, not only in the church but also our nation.

We have to ensure that the youth know that the Lord wants children who respect their elders, this is what the Lord wants.

I must also emphasise that in our nation there is no one who is useless, everyone is valued in whatever sphere of work.

There is nothing called a small job, we are all important in our own right," said President Mnangagwa.

He further called on the church to help lead in praying for the nation to foster unity, love and respect so as to navigate towards development.

The President also took the opportunity to remind people to take seriously the declaration of the first Friday of every month to a national clean-up day, saying this was key in ensuring that the nation maintained the values of being clean.

"I am happy that among us today there are representatives of members from other countries around the world.

Please as you go back to your countries tell them that Zimbabwe is open for businesses and churches.

People can come preach freely without any hindrance, people can come operate their businesses also without any hindrance, that is our culture as a nation and you as the church please help preach it to the world over," he said.

He further called on members of the AAC to follow the guidance of their founders and continue their support for the ruling party, Zanu-PF noting that this was the only party in the country that is from the people and has the people of Zimbabwe at heart.