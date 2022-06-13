Zimbabwe: Manhize Blast Furnace Components Arrive

The setting up of the new iron and steel plant in Manhize, near Mvuma continues to gather momentum with components of the blast furnace now in Durban and expected in the country by month-end.

The US$1 billion iron and steel plant is being developed by Dinson Iron and Steel Company, a Zimbabwean subsidiary of giant steel producer Tsingshan Holdings.

Writing on its Twitter handle, Disco confirmed the arrival of the components yesterday.

"Humongous . . . Components for Mvuma steel plant blast furnace have arrived at Durban Port, South Africa. They will arrive in Zim at the end of June. What a spectacle it will be, as we build Africa's largest steel plant," Disco said.

The first blast furnace is expected to be operational by September next year.

The company said its development is within set timeframes and recently signed a joint venture agreement with Zesa Holdings for the construction of a 400kVA transmission power line, a main grid line, to connect Manhize to the rest of the backbone grid at Sherwood near Kwekwe. Under the agreement Zesa Holdings subsidiary, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company will construct the 500MW power line while Disco will provide the funding.

Disco is expected to produce 1,2 million tonnes of steel annually when it starts operations.

Disco currently employs over 300 workers and is also developing its own 500 MW power station in Hwange.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Apart from employment creation, two mobile operators, Econet and Netone have set up communication network in the area, which has come as a relief to locals.

Speaking during a recent visit to the area, Chief Chirumanzu said the community was very happy with the latest development after being connected to two mobile networks.

"This is a huge development that we are witnessing in our area. It comes with its benefits and here we are, our area now has sound network. We have been struggling before.

"We have more business people opening shops here and some are inquiring about land to do business," he said.

Overall the company is expected to create 10 000 jobs directly while over 50 000 would be created indirectly when it reaches full-scale production.

The company has already applied for Special Economic Zone status for the integrated iron and steel industrial park that will benefit three provinces namely; Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West and the Midlands.