Zimbabwe: Gold Mining Project Excites Villagers

President Mnangagwa's commissioning of Radnor Mine's gold crushing plant run by ZimCn investments last Friday in Makaha, Mudzi district has created huge expectations and excitement from stakeholders such as workers, traditional leaders and the community in general.

Stakeholders are excited by the coming in of such a huge investment in their area as they see tremendous prospects and potential to have their livelihoods transformed.

The gold mining project is a result of a partnership between local and Chinese investors and will see the unlocking of value from the country's abundant mineral resource endowment.

This is in line with the Second Republic's thrust to have a US$12 billion mining industry by 2023.

In an interview in Makaha, Mashonaland East provincial chiefs Council chairperson, Chief Nechombo said they were excited by the coming in of Radnor mine to extract gold in the mineral rich area.

"As traditional leaders in Mashonaland East province we are happy with the opening of Radnor mine. As a country we need to fully utilise our God given mineral resources. The advent of this company in Makaha has seen the rehabilitation of our road infrastructure and they are also drilling borehole in the community to mitigate water challenges. More importantly we want to thank our national leaders led by President Mnangagwa who has not only come here to commission the project but has created an enabling environment for investment," said Chief Nechombo.

Zimbabwe Miners Federation President, Ms Henrietta Rushwaya said the mining project in the rural Makaha is consistent with Government policy of leaving no one and no place behind.

"As Zimbabwe Mining Federation we are happy that a huge development has come to rural Makaha area in Mudzi district. Gone are the days when people in rural communities will be left out as far as development is concerned. Also gone are the days when local communities would not benefit from skills transfer. The coming in of Radnor mine marks a huge milestone in the new dispensation. We say to the Government well done for creating an enabling investment environment," said Ms Rushwaya.

One worker, Allen Matokwe said they expect the mine to improve their conditions of service.

"To date as workers we have worked well with our management. They have been prompt in addressing issues raised at a given time like personal protective equipment and collective bargaining agreement are honoured.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mining Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"With the official opening done today we expect that our conditions of service will continue to be improved given the expected rise in gold production," said Mr Matokwe.

Mine manager, Mr Clever Mbodzore said they will continue to work hard to increase gold production as that would translate into improvement in their conditions of service.

One villager, Mrs Maria Neto said they were excited with the coming in of the mine because their children have since been employed at the mine.

"We also expect the mine to drill borehole for the community. While the mine has started borehole drilling in the community they are yet to do so in our village in Chidota," said the elderly women.

In commissioning the plant, President Mnangagwa urged mining companies in the country to leave a positive legacy for communities even when the mine has exhausted its lifespan.

He said mining firms should invest in the protection of the environment.