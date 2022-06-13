Zimbabwe: 10 in Court for Illegal Demo

TEN people, part of a group arrested for illegally gathering under the guise of a prayer session, on Saturday appeared in court charged with disorderly conduct.

Tariro Hope Mukanga, Henry Mutasa, Fuzwayo Mbuso, Felix Nyika, Melusi Nyathi, Edith Gurupira, Irene Guzwa, Patrick Nyaruni, Loice Dube and Henrietta Shoko were not asked to plead to the charges when they appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda.

They were all released on $5 000 bail each.

The State led by Mr Moses Mapanga alleges that on June 10 the suspects joined others and went to gather in Harare's city centre.

They pretended to be church congregants, according to the State, but intended to stage a demonstration.

It is said that they started to conduct themselves in a disorderly manner, shouting that they were not happy with the state of the country, hence they wanted to pray for Zimbabwe.

All this was done in a manner that disturbed other people's peace.

The 10 are expected back in court on June 24.