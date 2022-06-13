Nigeria: 2023 - Afenifere, Ohanaeze, CAN, Reps, Others Task Buhari On Security, Free,Fair Poll

REGIONAL groups in the country have tasked President Muhammadu Buhari that beyond promising free, fair and transparent elections in 2023, he should, first create the enabling environment for the process to be consummated.

The groups, including the Yoruba socio-cultural and political organisation, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Middle Belt Forum and Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, among others, were reacting to the President's Democracy Day speech in which he promised to guarantee that next elections were not only transparent but also free and fair.

In his speech, the President had said: ;"Fellow Nigerians, this is my last Democracy Day speech as your President. By June 12, 2023, exactly one year from today, you will already have a new President. I remain committed and determined to ensure that the new President is elected through a peaceful and transparent process.

But the groups argued that free, fair and transparent elections could hardly be guaranteed in the face of the insecurity currently facing the country.

Consequently, they asked the president to tackle the insecurity in the land first, before talking of a free and transparent election.

'Tackle insecurity before elections--Afenifere

Reacting yesterday, Afenifere, which spoke through the National Publicity, Mr Jare Ajayi, urged the president to tackle the security challenges in the country before assuring Nigerians of a free, fair and credible elections next year.

It said: "We listened with rapt attention to the Democracy Day speech made by the president where he talked about security and next year's elections. He promised that free and fair elections will be obtained.

"That is our desire but in the light of increasing insecurity in the land, the atmosphere for free and fair election must be provided. For us to believe President Buhari in what he said, we are urging him to tackle insecurity seriously."

Ohanaeze reacts:

Reacting in a similar manner, Ohanaeze Ndigbo said in as much as it was in support of the president's promise of a free, fair and transparent election in 2023, he (Buhari) has not shown that he could guarantee same.

It urged the President to give Nigeria a real democracy as the legacy he would leave behind.

According to Ohanaeze, what Nigeria has now is not democracy but government of the elites by the elites and for the elites.

Speaking through its spokesman, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, the Igbo apex socio-cultural body said: "In ideal democracy, there is separation between the state and the government. There are certain institutions that are supposed to be truly independent and neutral; for example judiciary, electoral commission.

"These are supposed to be neutral, but when government controls some of these bodies that are supposed to be neutral, then there is a fusion between the government and the state, and it does not help democracy anywhere.

"What we are seeing in Nigeria in the meantime is like an elitist system, where for one to purchase forms for primary elections, you need to raise N100 million, and for one to participate really, like for delegates, you will be talking of dollars.

"Of course, this is not how democracy is fashioned. So if Buhari can achieve establishing true democracy, it will be a legacy he will be leaving behind. What we have today, the Nigerian brand of democracy is not ideal, it is a fake; it does not really represent the interest of the people.

"True democracy is government of the people, for the people and by the people, but what we have is government of the elite by the elite and, of course, for the elite because the masses are still there. The gap between the rich and the poor is still widening, the poor are crying, the rich are swimming in the ocean of wealth, primitive acquisition; going outside to buy property."

2023: Free, fair, transparent poll, only legacy he can leave behind --MBF

In its reaction, the Middle Belt Forum, MBF, which spoke through its National President, Dr. Bitrus Pogu, said: "Given that he is about leaving office and would want to leave a legacy behind, that in spite of all the shambolic governance, the insecurity and the socio-economic failure, maybe he would want to leave a legacy of doing something right because he is on his way out.

"But I think we should trust and support him, so that he succeeds. But given the kind of thing that happened at the convention of the APC, because no national chairman would give the name of somebody as the preferred candidate without getting clearance from the President. "So, with that kind of development, we would want to feel that the APC itself is in shambles because it appears things at his end failed and the governor's went their own ways to do what they felt right for them.

"With that kind of situation, the problem is will he still have the clout to call the shots by the time the election holds? That is the problem; but certainly I want to believe that he would want to at least leave one legacy, that after all that happened he is able to conduct a free, fair and credible election and somebody emerges through an acceptable democratic process at the end of his tenure. I believe he would try to do that.

"But whether or not he would have the clout, given what happened at the convention, because it appeared the governors were not pleased with what he did and they went their own ways, they got themselves aligning with Bola Tinubu and he emerged.

"So the issue is, I think his influence will continue to dwindle as we get closer and closer to the elections."

ACF reacts

Also reacting yesterday, Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, which spoke through its Secretary General, Murtala Aliyu, said: " We at the ACF expect that the President , as he promised, to conduct a free and fair election.

"Our reasons are that,so far, all the elections that took place under him are fair, especially that even his own party, the ruling party, loses election .

' If you look at situations in states where every party that is in charge of the state wins all elections, including local government election and so on, you find that in fairness to the President, he had been able to do that.

" Secondly, that he at least indicates that he does not get himself involved or he doesn't meddle in elections, even within his own party .The only snag there is that if he wants to have free and fair elections, then he must ensure that the security situation in the country, especially in areas where there are tension, is improved.

"This is because just as he is talking about free and fair election, we've seen a report where the Chief of Army Staff in their own conference, warned soldiers to be on the alert, because they were expecting tension in the country as we are approaching the 2023 elections."

Walk the talk, CAN charges Buhari

Also reacting yesterday, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, called on the President to walk the talk in his 2022 Democracy Day address to the nation, saying the address was a promise to strengthen democracy in the country.

The CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, made the appeal while reacting to the President's address in an interview with Vanguard in Abuja yesterday, described the President's address as insightful, and an unequivocal manifestation of his determination to write his name in gold.

Ayokunle, who spoke through his Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, nevertheless, insisted that the leader's action was always better than his speeches and promises.

"Talks are cheap, let him (Buhari) walk his talk and history will write his name in gold regarding elections.

"He is a beneficiary-in-chief of a free, fair and credible election. 2023 is his turn to do the same," CAN stated.

Begin steps to guarantee security for 2023 polls now, Reps Minority caucus tells Buhari

Also reacting yesterday, the Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives called on the President to take firm measures against insecurity to guarantee free, fair, credible and transparent general elections in 2023.

The Caucus emphasized that the Federal Government must use the occasion of the June 12 Democracy Day to commit to processes that will check electoral manipulations, guarantee the security of voters and ensure that only votes cast by Nigerians in their respective polling units counted at the end of the elections.

The appeal was contained in a statement personally signed by the Minority Leader of the House, Ndudi Elumelu.

"Our caucus holds that the hallmark of democracy is the ability of the people to freely choose their leaders under an unrestricted, fair and transparent process that guarantee that their expressed will at the ballot for a truly democratic and people-oriented government is not subverted.

"The Minority Caucus is, indeed, saddened that under the APC government, the tenets of democracy; its principle of adherence to Rule of Law, justice, equity, freedom, transparency in governance and national unity which MKO Abiola died for have all been trampled underfoot by dictatorial and anti-democratic proclivities.

"As lawmakers, our caucus is disturbed that under the APC government, abuse of human rights, disregard to rules, suppression of citizens, nepotism, impositions, barefaced injustices, lawlessness, unbridled corruption, impunity, extreme insensitivity to the sensibilities of Nigerians as well as electoral manipulations have become the order of the day.

"Indeed, this is not the way to go. The Minority Caucus urges President Buhari to use the occasion of June 12 Democracy Day to leave a legacy by taking decisive steps to realign our nation towards the part of constitutional order, strict adherence to rule of law, credible elections, respect for the rights of citizens and transparency in handling the affairs of our nation.

"The Minority Caucus, however, urges Nigerians not to despair but remain resolute in the collective determination to entrench the tenets of democracy in our country by fully participating in the current electoral process."