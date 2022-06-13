South Africa: Public Service Commission Releases Pulse of Public Service Quarterly Bulletin, 14 Jun

press release

PSC to release the Quarterly Bulletin titled the Pulse of the Public Service for the period 01 January to 31 March 2022

The Public Service Commission (PSC) will host a media briefing on the Quarterly Bulletin titled: The Pulse of the Public Service. The Quarterly Bulletin focuses on amongst others, the following:

- The South African response to the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19);

- Non-payment of government suppliers within 30 days by departments;

- Reflection on the PSC's Seminar on Improving Governance, Systems and Processes in the Public Sector; and

- Complaints and grievances handled by the PSC up to 31 March 2022.

The briefing will also reveal the findings and recommendations of the PSC's research study on the Investigative Analysis into the Performance of the Commission on Restitution of Land Rights.