South Africa: Public Service Commission Releases Pulse of Public Service Quarterly Bulletin, 14 Jun

13 June 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

PSC to release the Quarterly Bulletin titled the Pulse of the Public Service for the period 01 January to 31 March 2022

The Public Service Commission (PSC) will host a media briefing on the Quarterly Bulletin titled: The Pulse of the Public Service. The Quarterly Bulletin focuses on amongst others, the following:

- The South African response to the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19);

- Non-payment of government suppliers within 30 days by departments;

- Reflection on the PSC's Seminar on Improving Governance, Systems and Processes in the Public Sector; and

- Complaints and grievances handled by the PSC up to 31 March 2022.

The briefing will also reveal the findings and recommendations of the PSC's research study on the Investigative Analysis into the Performance of the Commission on Restitution of Land Rights.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X