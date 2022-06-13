Zimbabwe: Montclair Bullish On Occupancy Levels

MONTCLAIR Hotel and Casino says 2022 is proving to be a positive year compared to the yesteryear, with second-quarter rooms' uptake currently at 60 percent surpassing prior-year figure.

This follows an encouraging 40 percent growth of occupancy levels in the first quarter of the year performance from 20 percent which was experienced in 2021.

According to Montclair Hotel and Casino General Manager Brian Nyakutombwa, the hotel has been experiencing improved room uptake and traffic from government and private sector stakeholders who have been convening in Nyanga for strategic meetings post-Covid.

There has also been improved traffic from locals seeking leisure and recreational excursions to Nyanga since the start of the year.

First-quarter of 2022 posted a 93 percent surge in international tourist arrivals into the country's resorts as vacationers from across the world are back to their former travelling proclivity due to relaxed pandemic-related limitations.

Arrivals in the first quarter reportedly increased to 126 955 from 65 882 during the same period in 2021 from low-level arrivals in 2020.

Domestic tourism has been showing growth as Covid-19 cases began to recede.

"We have actually seen some encouraging traffic since the beginning of the year, we attribute this to organisations that have been coming here to catch up through strategic planning meetings. The year has been pretty good, in the first quarter (this year) a period which is usually the quietest. The last Easter was very busy, the hotel was full, and we were trading about 40 percent compared to the 20 percent we normally experience during that period.

"Right now in the second quarter we are operating above 60 percent in terms of occupancy so it is quite inspiring to see that traffic which is unusual, especially in these periods like winter which we normally call quiet periods," Mr Nyakutombwa told the Herald Finance and Business.

On the flip side, he acknowledged the need for the sector to be innovative to sustain its business in turbulent times, considering that the sector is still reeling under the effects of lockdowns induced by a coronavirus.

As such, Mr Nyakutombwa noted that his team was arranging a golf invitational tournament this coming July to keep the momentum while Nyanga arts festival has been set for October to boost the local hotelier's businesses.

He said he was upbeat about the remaining part of 2022, citing that the resort is likely to be buoyant in the summer period from heroes' holidays when the weather gets a bit warmer.

"Barring unforeseen developments on the Covid front, where we will be faced by restrictions I am seeing more traffic especially when temperatures lift up.

"We are seeing growth in leisure and recreational visits and I think we will continue to see people visit places like Mtarazi falls, skywalk, zip line because a significant number is travelling to do these activities," he added.

According to Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) tourism has endured a terrible pandemic, and 2022 will only bring a partial recovery with global international arrivals set to remain 30 percent below 2019 levels in the year.

Borders are reopening, but international travel will still be difficult while compliance with climate-change regulations, as well as higher fuel prices and wages, will also push up air-travel costs in 2022.

This is feared will eventually lead to airline mergers, airport closures, and higher ticket prices.

United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) says after the unprecedented drop in 2020 and 2021, international tourism is expected to continue its gradual recovery in 2022