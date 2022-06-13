Zimbabwe: Vincent Makes Cut

BARELY a week after winning his first Asian Tour tournament, Zimbabwean professional golfer Scott Vincent returned to the course and managed to make the cut at the US$25 million LIV Golf Invitational at Centurion Club near London, England, on Saturday.

Vincent finished tied on position 20 with Ian Poulter after he carded 67, 72 and 76 for a five over in the par 70 course.

The Zimbabwean was ahead of several top golfers like Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickleson and Travis Smyth, among several others.

For his efforts, Vincent pocketed US$200 000.

The Zimbabwean opened the campaign alongside Mickelson and Dustin Johnson on the first hole and was tied third after the round on three-under-par 67.

The tournament was won by Charl Schwartzel of South Africa.

Schwartzel, who led after 18 and 36 holes in the three-day tournament, commanded a three-stroke lead at the start of the final day of competition at the Centurion Golf Club.

But a two-over-par day brought him dangerously close to ceding the lead to Stingers GC teammate Hennie Du Plessis, who carded an even round.

Things got particularly interesting on the final hole, not only because Schwartzel -- who finished first at seven-under par -- had to fend off Du Plessis, but also because the latter had to secure an outright second-place finish over fellow teammate Branden Grace, who shot up the leaderboard by going five under on the final day of competition.

Schwartzel took perhaps an overly cautious approach on the par-five final hole, leaving himself middle of the fairway with just three strokes left. His approach shot went too far left, just in the fringe, forcing him into a two-putt par attempt. He ultimately had a tap-in bogey for the final shot of the day.

Du Plessis was unable to capitalise on Schwartzel's misfire, however, as his own drive on 18 went too far and into the tall fescue. He was forced to scramble and, even though he found the middle of the green for a long birdie attempt, had to settle for par and finish the day at 6 under.

Schwartzel, Du Plessis and Grace -- all three Stingers GC teammates -- finished among the top three golfers for the inaugural LIV tournament. Peter Uihlein of the Crushers finished tied for third with Gracen at 5 under.

As for LIV's biggest headliners, Mickelson followed a poor second day with an even worse finish, going six over in Round three to finish 10-over for the tournament (good for tied-for-34th). Johnson was considerably better, finishing with an even final round to go 1 under for the tournament. He finished ninth in his inaugural LIV event.