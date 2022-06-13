Zimbabwe: Mashwede Road Race Registration Opens

THE registration for the inaugural Mashwede Road Race has opened with participants expected to do so at Mashwede Village and at Mashwede Service Station in Mbare.

Tournament co-ordinator, Martha Mashamhanda, said they have started registration and they have received a good response from athletes.

The Mashwede Road Race is set for the Mashwede Village in Harare this coming Sunday with several races lined up.

The competition is expected to attract scores of junior male and female athletes who will compete in the 5km and 10km races. There will also be an Open category for senior male and female athletes.

The Mashwede Road Race will start at Mashwede Village at 8am and finish at the same venue which is located in Budiriro.

"Registration for the inaugural race has opened and we are happy to come up with this initiative and it will give athletes opportunities to exercise and maintain a healthy living.

"We are going to have the 5km, 10km, couples run and baby dash competitions among several other activities.

"I am glad that we are going to introduce the baby dash competition for the first time in this country and it will cater for kids aged two-years and below.

The races will be competitive as there are some monetary prizes and hampers," said Mashamhanda.

The winners in the senior category will walk away with US$200 with the junior's category winning US$50.