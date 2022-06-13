Zimbabwe: Financial Problems Floor Caps United Commercialisation Project

THE much-talked about commercialisation of Castle Lager Premiership football giants CAPS United has collapsed sensationally, before even taking off owing to financial constraints the club is currently facing.

Makepekepe revealed two years ago that they had crafted a blueprint which would see the team transforming into a mega-business in the "not-so-distant-future".

With the Green Machine's co-director Nhamo Tutisani leading the chorus, which sounded so real in the media, Makepekepe looked so much destined for greatness in terms of financial stability.

"We simply want to start running the team as a business. Gone are the days when we would fork financial resources from own coffers to run the club. We have put together a sound masterplan to start transforming the team," said Tutisani two years ago.

"Eventually we would like to list on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange. We know the team has the potential to become a big business if we do our part well."

But two years down the line, the club continue to face financial struggles which have seen players and management always quarrelling over monetary issues.

So bad is the situation at the Green Machine, even results are not coming in the field of play.

But club president, Farai Jere, has come out clear saying the commercialisation thrust has been put on ice due to financial challenges.

Under the thrust, the team would recruit young players whom they would mould before selling them to foreign leagues, among other initiatives.

But, with the oldest team on their roster, the team cannot easily realise that goal.

And Jere said as much as the Green Machine want to embark on a massive revolution, everything needs money to properly work.

"Plans are there, plans are always there but what I want you to understand is that when every plan is put on paper, it also needs to be supported by a financial plan. So you will find that whatever we are discussing also comes to the issue of financial backing," said Jere.

"We have brilliant ideas which are on the table, they just need financial support for them to be implemented. So the implementation part also involves the issue of money.

"You put money to attract money, you cannot say I have a plan and put it on the table and expect it to work without financial backing.

"What it means is money is attracted by money. We need to put money to that plan right."

The Herald understands Makepekepe are in an arrangement with Mt Pleasant High School in which they are supposed to look after the grounds and use them for training.

But owing to the financial difficulties, the club cannot manage that and as such the senior team uses rented pitches for training.

"We have a very good place in Mt Pleasant but that place needs to be revamped, so we cannot run away from that.

"You will find that whatever we are talking about, the biggest problem we have is the issue of the financial resources which needs to be put into that framework that we have come up with, that plan that we have, that document which is there all need to be supported by financial resources," Jere said.