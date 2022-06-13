South Africa: Special Investigating Unit Set the Record Straight On 'Apology for Inconvenience Caused'

press release

SIU set the record straight on "apology for inconvenience caused"

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has noted the City Press article that was published on Sunday,12 June 2022, under the headline: "SIU apologises to Mkhize over Digital Vibes tapes". As the headline and the article has the potential to mislead the public, the SIU had to set the record straight.

The review process is ongoing and the parties are responding to each other's requests in the process. One of the requests to SIU was to transcribe the recordings obtained during the investigations. The SIU legal team is attending to this request as a matter of urgency to ensure that the outsourced transcribing service delivers timely.

The "apology for the inconvenience caused" relates to the process issue and not to "Digital Vibes" as it appears in the article. The SIU will ensure that there is fairness to all parties, as we all prepare for the review. The SIU will at no stage seek to delay the matter.

Fraud and corruption allegations may be reported via the following platforms:

siu@hotline.co.za / Hotline: 0800 037 774. Enquiries: Mr Kaizer Kganyago

Head of Stakeholder Relations and Communications (SIU) 012 843 0048 / 082 306 8888 / kkganyago@siu.org.za