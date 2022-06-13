South Africa: Deputy Minister Dr Reginah Mhaule and Tiger Brand Foundation to Hand Over Nsnp Awards Prizes At Thabang Primary in Free State, 14 Jun

12 June 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Deputy Minister Dr Mhaule and Tiger Brand Foundation to handover NSNP awards prizes at Thabang Primary in Free State

The Deputy Minister of Basic Education Dr Reginah Mhaule will on Tuesday, 14 June 2022, handover the prizes for the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) Awards Best School and Best District categories to the winning schools at Thabang Primary School in Bohlokong, Bethlehem, Free State.

The Deputy Minister will be joined by the Free State Province Premier, Honourable Sefora Ntombela, Education MEC, Tate Makgoe, Thabo Mofutsanyana Executive Mayor, Cllr. Conny Msibi, Dihlabeng Local Municipality Executive Mayor, Cllr. Tseki Tseki and TBF Director Eugene Absolom to mark the ground where the state of art kitchen will be built to cater for 1070 learners of Thabang Primary School, the winner of the NSNP Best School Award category.

The prize money to build a fully equipped kitchen is the first prize a school awarded to a best winning school in the NSNP School Awards. Tiger Brand Foundation has invested R700, 000 in the construction and equipment for a school kitchen.

The Deputy Minister will also award the KwaZulu-Natal province for winning NSNP Best District category. Furthermore 21 schools in the province that won at the district level will be recognised and rewarded with certificates and trophies.

Since the inception in 2010, the NSNP Best School Awards has been recognising the contribution and role the National School Nutrition Programme is playing to improve quality of learning in schools by providing a daily nutritious meal and furthermore showcasing the best practices while also providing advocacy on the programme.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X