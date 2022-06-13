Morocco/Liberia: Under-17 Down Morocco 2-0 At Ats

Liberia's male under-17 soccer squad has defeated Morocco 2-0 in an International Friendly over the weekend at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium in Monrovia.

Discoveries FC midfielder Saah Moses raised the curtains against the Visitors on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in a free-kick that hit the back of the net in the 11th minute, which led to a commanding 1-0 lead in the first half.

Coach Ansu F. Keita in the second half turned to his bench moments later by introducing Junior United Winger, Anthony Paska, who doubled Liberia's lead in the 66th minute to put the U-17 boys on top of their counterparts.

The match proved very difficult for the Moroccans when Errafly stated that one of their best players was given a marching order by FIFA Badge Referee Stanley Nush Konah, for kicking an opponent in the 68th minute. Liberia dominated the full 90 minutes with excellent ball possession.

On May 23, 2021, Liberia drew 1-1 against Mali in the West African Football Union (WAFU Zone 'A') Under -15 Nations Cup Qualifiers in Guinea under Coach Ansu Keita, which was his first match.

Keita's first appearance was on April 24, 2021, at the Bo Stadium in Bo Waterside during the inaugural edition of the Mano River Union tournament which the Under -15 boys drew 1-1 with Sierra Leone. Subsequently, on May 21, 2022, Liberia lost to Guinea 5-3 while on May 22, 2022, the home boys defeated Sierra Leone 5-1 at the Stade General Lansana Conte in Conakry to finish in the third place, leveling on points with Mali, who had a better goal difference at the WAFU qualifiers.

The Liberian Under-15 has transitioned to Under-17. Coming next, Coach Keita and his squad are poised for July WAFU Zone 'A' Under-17 Nations Cup qualifiers in Cape Verde.