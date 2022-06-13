Kenya: Jumia Selling Motorbikes for Sh10 as It Marks 10th Anniversary

13 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Susan Nyawira

Nairobi — Jumia customers are set to enjoy up to 90 per cent discounts as the platform marks its 10th anniversary with motorbikes retailing at a low of Sh10.

Shoppers on the platform will also be able to enjoy discounts on other brands like Xiaomi, Jameson, Nivea, Vision Plus, Tecno, Johnnie Walker, and Oraimo.

Jumia Kenya CEO, Betty Mwangi said the Jumia sale is simply a celebration of how the e-commerce platform has grown over the years.

"From the early days when placing an order online was a myth to today where consumers have embraced us as their 'Everyday Jumia' showing the increasingly important role that e-commerce plays in the daily lives of Kenyans," she said.

Companies across the country are also turning to e-commerce as a channel to improve their sales, and compensate for the disruption to traditional offline channels.

E-commerce in Kenya is also creating new opportunities for SMEs to grow, and job opportunities for a new generation to thrive.

"We would like to urge our consumers to take advantage of the Jumia Anniversary Sales Campaign which runs for the next three weeks with great discounts and 10 bod deals on our daily Flash Sales from 10 AM on items like Unga, Sugar, phones, beer, beauty products, and even shoes," said Betty Mwangi adding that they will have limited stock.

