Tanzania: Tari Studies On Health of Soil to Up Agriculture Production

THE government through the Tanzania Research Institute (TARI) is conducting research on health of soil in all seven zones of agriculture ecology in the country.

The study is aimed at identifying types of nutrients and soil characteristics in various parts in the country in order to provide education to farmers over amount, type and proper use of industrial or organic fertilisers.

The study began by collecting samples of soil in the Southern Highlands, Central, Northern and Eastern Zones.

This was stated by research officer from the ministry of agriculture, Mr Dietram Mkapa, who also appealed to farmers countrywide to see the importance of testing the soil.

Speaking about health of soil, the researcher explained about the importance of using agricultural lime, which helps increase productivity and increase efficiency among individual farmers and the country at large.

He stated this recently at the trade and tourism exhibition held in Tanga. He emphasised that not every unfertile land needs fertilisers. In some cases only agricultural lime is enough to improve and control acidity in the soil.

He said the Sixth Phase Government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan prioritises the issue of health of soil. The government has distributed equipment for testing soil to all extension officers countrywide.

"So it is upon farmers to use this opportunity effectively in improving agriculture," he stated.

The agricultural lime is produced by Neelkanth Lime Ltd based in Tanga.

Neelkanth Lime Ltd Managing Director, Mr Rashid Hamud, said the factory has a capacity of producing 15,000 tonnes of agricultural lime, and it can meet the country's demands.

Giving his experience on the use of agricultural lime, Production Manager of Liemba Sisal Farm, Mr Mbaraka Makbeli, said lime is the way forward in adding nutrients in soil.