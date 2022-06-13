Tanzania: Z'bar Vice-President Assures Cooperation to NBC

12 June 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sunday News Reporter in Zanzibar

ZANZIBAR Second Vice-President, Mr Hemed Suleiman Abdullah has hailed the National Bank of Commerce (NBC) for being a key partner in empowering Zanzibaris economically and pledged government's cooperation with the bank.

The VP made statement recently during a meeting with management of the bank at the Office of the Speaker of the Zanzibar House of Representatives here in Unguja.

Their meeting was after the top officials of the bank attended the session of the House of Representatives after they were invited by Speaker Zubeir Ali Maulid.

"I congratulate NBC for continuing being a key partner in economic empowerment of the people of Zanzibar," Mr Abdullah stated.

He promised that the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar will continue cooperating with the bank and put in place good business environment.

He further challenged them to expand scope of their services by opening up more branches and increasing number of agents so that they could reach more citizens.

On his part, Speaker Maulid thanked the bank for continuing being key development stakeholder, citing several donations that the bank made in the community annually.

The NBC Managing Director, Mr Theobald Sabi, thanked the Second Vice-President and Speaker of the House of Representatives for their efforts to improve relations between the bank and the government.

Early this year, President Hussein Ali Mwinyi exerted his weight on the support for empowering women economically.

According to the President, supporting women financially is critical in Zanzibar, where they comprise the majority of general entrepreneurs, especially those engaged in seaweed farming.

For instance, the blue economy of Zanzibar can be boosted by providing enough loans to women and youths engaged in seaweed farming that is one of the areas playing a role in propelling Zanzibar's economy.

