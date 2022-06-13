Namibia: Tears, Pride and Joy At Okahatjiprara

THE MTC Winter Cup served up a hot concoction of emotions and entertainment inside the Okahatjipara Turf Club on the outskirts of Okondjatu on Saturday.

Fan favourite Starlile lived up to its billing, winning the Import Open 2 200m main race to bring the curtain down on the gripping action which covered 19 Cup races.

Winning jockey Mario Fabiano Dan from Okahandja Racing Club said meticulous preparation resulted in him and the peerless Starlile staying ahead of the competition. "The training was not easy, we had to work really hard, but we prepared very well and that's why we won. This is not an easy sport and if you don't give your horse attention, it won't perform the way you want it to," a beaming Dan said. "I was waiting for the day to be given this opportunity to show the people who Mario Dan is. We will keep on working and hope to keep on winning."Moments earlier, tears of joy flowed freely for Edison Kandjii of Otjinene Racing Club after his 11-year-old stallion Von Trotha completed the Nambred A Division 1 000m and 2 000m double.Kandjii said victory was the best medicine following a recent car crash that has left him walking with crutches. "I'm so happy right now. It means a lot to me that after all my troubles I am able to be here to witness this for myself. It shows that you can come back from whatever situation and make it," said the overjoyed horse owner.

Okahatjipara Turf Club shareholder Timo Mujeu says the much anticipated MTC Winter Cup lived up to expectations."All of us are happy and in terms of numbers it is one of the biggest events. There are other big races coming up soon in Okahandja and then we will come back here again for the big one, which is the FNB July Handicap. So we're looking forward to these exciting competitions," said Mujeu. The complete results are as follows:Nambred Maidens A 1 000m:

Flowing River (Angermund), Boma (Harambee), Shining Diamond (MrTshabo).

Nambred Maidens B 1 000m:

Colour of Hope (Secrets Olibile), Life is Good (Talismans Racing), Mr President (Kopano).

Import D Division 1 000m:

Nan (Okahandja Racing), Honest Illusion (Aminuis Racing), Rockhampton Rocket (Tjipuranvandu's Racing).

Import Maidens 1 000m:

Life's A Trip (Okahandja Racing), Chief Helmet (Kaumbangere Turf Club), Triple (Xtreme Racing).

Nambred Graduation 1 000m:

Silence Love (Kopano), Supporter (Ovitoto), Silver Sun (Kaumbangere Turf Club).

Import Graduation 1 000m:

Maison Merci (Eamon Freygang), On The Warpath (Khoi Racing), Trip to Freedom (Khomas Turf Club).

A Division 1 000m:

Unbroken Promisses (Eamon Freygang), Warrior Poet (Professor Supporters), Rockley Beach (Okahandja Racing).

Nambred D 1 000m:

Lady Diamond (Professor Supporters), Black River (Angermund Racing), Tierspoor (Junius Racing).

Nambred A 1 000m:

Von Trotha (Otjinene Turf Club), Freedom Fighter (Ovitoto Racing), Ekuva (Mungunda).

Nambred Maidens A 1 400m:

Sokolade (Kopano), Applies (Kopano), Boma (Harambee).

Nambred Maidens B 1 400m:

Market Marvel (Kautji Karamataa), Life is Good (Talismanus Racing), Colour of Hope (Secrets Olibile).

Import Open 1 400m:

Unbroken Promisses Eamon Freygang, Black Market (Riverside Racing), Warrior Poet (Professor).

Nambred Graduation 1 600m:

Supporter (Ovitoto), Bravo (Mr Tshabo), Right Win ( Harambee).

Import Graduation 1 600m:Trip To Freedom (Khomas Turf Club), Diamond Jack (Professor Supporters), Stoute Man (Eamon Freygang).Nambred D Division 1 800m:Black River (Angermund Racing), Lady Diamond (PSC), Dream Girl (Mr Karumendu).

Import D Division 1 800m:Maison Mercy (Eamon Freygang), Honest Illussion (Amunius Racing), Nan (Okahandja Racing).Open 2 000m:Von Trotha (Otjinene Turf Club), Freedom Fighter (Ovitoto Racing), Tierspoor (Junius Racing).Import Open 2 200m:Hogans Alley 'Starlile' (Okahandja Racing), Crystal Stream (Khomas Turf Ckub), Burindi (Hiskea Kanangare).

WINNERS CIRCLE ... Starlile's jockey Mario Dan (centre) celebrates winning the MTC Winter Cup main race with his fans at Okahatjipara Turf Club. Photos: Sheefeni Nikodemus